Children shown how flour was made 1,000 years ago

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 March 2020

© Guy Newman

© Guy Newman/Rekord Media. 03.03.2020. CDE school visit to Otterton Mill Kate Ponting talking to students from Umberleigh Primary Academy School and Brayford Academy School This image can only be used in conjunction with Clinton Devon Estates Food to Fork Story or usage charges may apply

© Guy Newman

Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, primary school pupils from North Devon travelled to Otterton Mill to find out how grain was milled a century ago.

© Guy Newman

As a part of their ‘farm to fork’ topic, pupils from Umberleigh Primary Academy and Brayford Academy visited Otterton where an ancient water-powered mill produces stoneground wholemeal flour in the same way that it did in Norman times.

Kate Ponting, countryside learning officer for Clinton Devon Estates, has been leading workshops for schools at Otterton Mill, helping children understand where bread comes from.

She said: “The children were fascinated to discover the ‘treasure’ hidden inside each grain of wheat and to have some hands-on experience of grinding their own flour.

“They enjoyed the chance to taste some fresh wholemeal bread made from flour milled and then baked here at Otterton Mill.”

School visit to Otterton Mill A student from Umberleigh Academy trying Otterton Mill bread . Picture: Guy Newman.

Chris Wright, who leases Otterton Mill from Clinton Devon Estates, said: “The mill brings to life food production and history in a fascinating hands-on experience for the children.”

© Guy Newman

