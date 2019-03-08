Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A family legacy fund is giving away £40,000 in funding as part of its 40th anniversary year.

PUBLISHED: 15:56 24 April 2019

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The Norman Family Charitable Trust in Budleigh Salterton will be giving away four grants of £10,000 to small local not-for-profit organisations operating in the EX1 to EX15 and EX24 areas.

In 1939, Ken Norman purchased Hoopers and went on to expand the business into the first cash and carry in the South West.

Upon his retirement in 1979 he used proceeds from the sale of the business to set up the trust with the aim to help worthwhile causes in the South West to repay loyal customers who had helped make the business a success.

In the last four decades, the trust has given away £9million and awarded 10,000 grants to organisations across the county.

Interested groups can apply for the grant to put towards a project or running costs. The application must show how the group needs financial help and how the grant would be spent if successful

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 24.

Visit www.nfct.org for an application for or more information about the trust.

Most Read

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Claire Wright responds to Sir Hugo Swire’s ‘political games’ claim over Brexit

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Claire Wright responds to Sir Hugo Swire’s ‘political games’ claim over Brexit

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley.

Revealed - what can we expect from the new watersports centre

The new Exmouth Watersports Centre. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Reserves lose final league game of the season

Budleigh away at Beer. Ref exsp 14 19TI 0971. Picture: Terry Ife

Cullen rifles Town Under-18s into league Cup final

Goal!

Budleigh exit Devon T20 at pool stage

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth RFC latest – an ‘end of campaign’ chat with head coach Steve Perry

The Exmouth pack (second from right James Harris and far right Ethan Langson Justice) in action during the 2019 Devon Cup final against Barnstaple. Picture TIM RIDGEWAY

East Budleigh player-boss inspires team to derby win

Action from the East Budleigh meeting with Beer Albion Reserves. Picture IAN HITCHCOCK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists