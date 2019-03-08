Noodle bar will open in Exmouth town centre after plans get go-ahead

A noodle bar is set to open in Exmouth after plans were approved. Picture: Getty Images Siam Pukkato

A noodle bar and takeaway is set to open in Exmouth's town centre after an application green-lit by planners at East Devon District Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new business will open in place of former hairdressers Indulgence, at 13-15 The Parade, after the change-of-use plans were rubber-stamped.

According to the application, the new restaurant would seat around 30 covers, with no alcohol to be sold or consumed within the premises.

The intended opening hours are 11am to 11pm on Monday to Friday, and noon to 10pm on Sunday and bank holidays.

The plans also include the installation of an extraction system.

Submitted floor plans for the establishment comprise a seating area, serving counter, dessert counter, toilet and store room, at the rear of the premises.

It is not know what the name of the new business is, or when it will open.