No RNLI cover for this year's Exmouth or Budleigh Christmas swims

Exmouth RNL will not be attending any of this years Christmas Swims, it has announced.

Due to the recently reported onset of the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, and increasing risks surrounding the transmission of the virus, Exmouth RNLI lifeboats will not be standing by to assist at this year's Christmas Swims in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton.

Exmouth Lifeboat Operations Manager, Ian Taylor, said: "Very regrettably, due to crew operational safety issues with the increasing concerns about the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, a decision has been made not to launch our Exmouth RNLI Lifeboats at the Christmas Swims.

“The health and safety of our charity's volunteer crew must take priority in these difficult times and we would like to thank members of the public for their support and understanding.

“As at all other times, both lifeboats will remain on call as normal round the clock over the Christmas holidays for emergency tasking by HM Coastguard. They will be fully search and rescue capable throughout.

“May I take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy, healthy and safe Christmas."

Many of the usual planned festive swimming events have safety cover, the RNLI is urging those who decide to go for a dip around Christmas or New Year to be extra cautious and understand the risks and how to stay safe before entering the cold water.

The RNLI encourages people to enjoy our coastal waters but the charity’s aim is that everyone should come home safely at the end of the day.

Ann-Marie Dale, an RNLI volunteer, took up swimming during lockdown and has been continuing even as the temperature has dropped. She said: "There are a number of things to help ensure you have an enjoyable and safe time in the water. It is really important to go into the water slowly so you can get used to the temperature and avoid cold water shock. Always swim with someone else, stay in your depth and know how to warm up properly afterwards. That may sound obvious but is very important to avoid any delayed effects of the cold."