Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Budleigh's late night shopping procession cancelled but Father Christmas is still expected

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 October 2019

Budleigh late night shopping 2017. Waiting to see Father Christmas. Picture: Peter Bowler.

Budleigh late night shopping 2017. Waiting to see Father Christmas. Picture: Peter Bowler.

Peter Bowler

This year's Christmas late night shopping event in Budleigh Salterton will not feature the usual procession through High Street.

The Chamber of Commerce, which organises the festive spectacular every year to boost trade for independent retailers, has confirmed it will not feature the usual parade of floats and other vehicles.

Chamber chairman Mike Hilliar, who is the deputy mayor of Budleigh, said this is due to the time it takes to organise.

He added: "The reason why we are not having a procession is to hopefully plan to have something different in High Street."

Cllr Hilliar confirmed Father Christmas will be making an appearance.

The Budleigh Ukelele Strumming Club and the renaissance choir will be asked to attend the event scheduled to take place on Friday, December 6.

Preparations for the festive season are already under way and the Christmas lights are set to be put up on Sunday, November 17.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Exmouth care home shortlisted for national outdoor environment prize

Resident Ron Westcott with his wife Angela and Claire Smith,Karen McLean and Leanne Cook in Cranford Residential home's garden. Ref exe 39 19TI 1665. Picture: Terry Ife

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Exmouth care home shortlisted for national outdoor environment prize

Resident Ron Westcott with his wife Angela and Claire Smith,Karen McLean and Leanne Cook in Cranford Residential home's garden. Ref exe 39 19TI 1665. Picture: Terry Ife

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Christian comes off the bench to spark Robins recovery

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Comets make impressive start to Exmouth Netball League title defence

Netball and basket 1

Budleigh bowlers launch new indoor campaign with mixed drives

Trophy winners at the 2019 Budleigh Bowls Club Finals Weekend. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

White at the double as Robins U18s march on

Goal!

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera in Barnstaple Half Marathon top three finish

Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera (left) with the only two runners to finish ahead of him at the 2019 Barnstaple Half Marathon. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists