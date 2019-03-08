Budleigh's late night shopping procession cancelled but Father Christmas is still expected

Budleigh late night shopping 2017. Waiting to see Father Christmas. Picture: Peter Bowler. Peter Bowler

This year's Christmas late night shopping event in Budleigh Salterton will not feature the usual procession through High Street.

The Chamber of Commerce, which organises the festive spectacular every year to boost trade for independent retailers, has confirmed it will not feature the usual parade of floats and other vehicles.

Chamber chairman Mike Hilliar, who is the deputy mayor of Budleigh, said this is due to the time it takes to organise.

He added: "The reason why we are not having a procession is to hopefully plan to have something different in High Street."

Cllr Hilliar confirmed Father Christmas will be making an appearance.

The Budleigh Ukelele Strumming Club and the renaissance choir will be asked to attend the event scheduled to take place on Friday, December 6.

Preparations for the festive season are already under way and the Christmas lights are set to be put up on Sunday, November 17.