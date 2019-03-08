No money to upgrade dinosaur models says council

Exmouth dinosaurs in The Strand. Ref exe 20 19TI 4668. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There is no money to replace Exmouth's dinosaur models with stronger versions said the town council.

Deputy mayor Brian Bailey, speaking at the town council's August meeting, suggested the Jurassic Coast trail models could be upgraded with dinosaurs which could stand up to the pressure of people climbing on them..

However, town clerk Lisa Bowman said the dinosaurs are paid for by business sponsorship, not the town council and the scope to replace them is 'quite limited'.

Councillor Bailey said: "We may need to upgrade the dinosaurs.

"The one's we have got are alright but they are not substantially built.

"Whether it may be worth looking at replacing some of them which are getting regularly damaged, could be a possibility."

Mrs Bowman said: "The original installations were funded and sponsored by businesses.

"They didn't come out of the town council's budget.

"The town team does not have a budget to replace them with a more substantial structure.

"The scope to replace them is quite limited."