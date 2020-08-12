Advanced search

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 August 2020

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Concerns about tourists bringing clusters of coronavirus to Devon’s visitor hot-spots seem to have been unfounded, according to a public health s

The Team Devon Local Outbreak Engagement Board heard today (Wednesday, August 12) that there have been no cases linked to tourists.

The board also heard there have been only five cases in the county in the last week, with no clusters of cases, and that where people have tested positive for coronavirus, nearly 100 per cent of their contacts have been tracked and traced.

Public health specialist Simon Chant said the cases had been ‘popping up in different areas and different towns’, but with no clusters of cases forming.

At the board’s previous meeting two weeks ago, he confirmed that the impact of tourists flooding into the county would have already started to emerge if there was a link with the cases.

He said: “The cases have been related to resident population and not tourists or any tourist accommodation site, but we continue to actively monitor this.”

Read more: No new coronavirus deaths in Devon and Cornwall, latest ONS figures show.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New camera installed on trial basis in town council’s bid to improve CCTV network

Councillor Fred Caygill and Ross Johnstone standing in front of trial camera installation on Exmouth Seafront. Picture: Lisa Bowman

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Mid Devon joins EDDC committee in recommending pulling out of GESP development plan

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New camera installed on trial basis in town council’s bid to improve CCTV network

Councillor Fred Caygill and Ross Johnstone standing in front of trial camera installation on Exmouth Seafront. Picture: Lisa Bowman

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exmouth mermaids swim under ‘magical’ full moon

Members of the Exmouth Tri-Hards mermaids as they get ready to swim under a full moon. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Amended Goodmores Farm plan for 318 homes backed by town council

The Goodmores Farm site, at the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way. Picutre: Google

Mid Devon joins EDDC committee in recommending pulling out of GESP development plan

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Internal triples league proving popular with the Madeira men

Madeira bowlers preparing to play in the club's internal triples league.Picture: JUDE LATTA

Exmouth Town Under-9s enjoy first game of pre-season

Goal!

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Why not share a photo of what the heaths mean to you? - Kate Ponting guest column

Kate Ponting, countryside learning officer at Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust. Picture: Matt Austin

Respect Devon and Cornwall – police plea after record levels of 999 calls and anti-social behaviour