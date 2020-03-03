Advanced search

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here's where cases have been confirmed in the county

PUBLISHED: 15:27 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 03 March 2020

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

So far, no cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in East Devon, but two have been found in South Devon.

As of Tuesday (March 3), more than 13,900 people have been tested for the disease in the UK, with 51 confirmed as positive.

The Chief Medical Officer has raised the risk from low to moderate based on the World Health Organisation's declaration that this is a public health emergency.

The NHS said the symptoms of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, include a cough, high fever and shortness of breath.

But health bosses say having these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the disease.

The NHS says covering your mouth, putting used tissues in the bin immediately, washing your hands often and avoiding contact with people who are unwell will help reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

Visit the NHS Coronavirus website for more information.

