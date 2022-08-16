Bathing banned at Exmouth and Budleigh due to pollution

Storm overflow drain, like this one, is pumping sewage into the sea at Maer rocks. - Credit: LDRS.

Bathing and swimming is currently banned at Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton beach today, (August, 16).

A spokesman for East Devon District Council, (EDDC), tweeted earlier today, (August, 16), to say: "Bathing is currently closed at Exmouth and Budleigh.

"This is due to pollution caused by the recent heavy rain. We hope that it will be open again tomorrow."

EDDC, South West Water and the Environment Agency have been approached for comment.

More to follow throughout the afternoon.




