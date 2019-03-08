Advanced search

Nine homes to be built on former Exmouth Indian restaurant site

PUBLISHED: 16:11 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 11 September 2019

The Spice Lounge, in Prince of Wales Drive, Exmouth.

The Spice Lounge, in Prince of Wales Drive, Exmouth.

Archant

A proposal to demolish a former Indian restaurant and replace it with nine new homes in Exmouth has been green lit.

Gould Homes Ltd's application to knock down the Spice Lounge, on the corner of Prince of Wales drive, has been approved by district council planning officers under delegated powers.

The plans include the construction of nine two-storey buildings and a 14-space car park on the site of the former restaurant.

The delegated officer's reports said there was already a principle of residential development on the site for eight new homes.

The report said: "It is considered that the site could accommodate the proposed development of nine dwellings without adversely affecting the character and appearance of the area.

"The development of this vacant site for residential use, on a brownfield site, in a sustainable location, within the development boundary of Exmouth, would contribute towards the council's five-year housing land supply."

