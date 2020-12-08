Nigel Snowshall: Use your common sense and don’t attend ‘mass gathering’ Christmas swim

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club writes for the Journal

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club are appealing for common sense to prevail this year and asking people not attend “mass gathering” festive swims due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, which will mean much of the safety cover for such events is unlikely to be available as normal.

People are being asked to think, not only of their own safety, but that of all concerned including other attendees, vulnerable family and friends and first responders if an incident occurs, also the unnecessary, additional pressure that could be put onto the emergency services and NHS.

A swim stalwart has confirmed that there is to be no organisation for a Christmas Day Swim at Exmouth this year and people should not attend expecting the event to happen as usual.

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club will not be in attendance at the beach on Christmas Day providing their usual voluntary patrol.

We are disappointed at being unable to attend this year. However, many of our members- like most-have vulnerable family members, work colleagues or friends and it has been decided that the risks are too great and do not align to current ‘keep safe’ guidelines.

Therefore as a responsible safety organisation we have taken the decision to lead by example.

The risks associated with sudden immersion in cold water, as happens at these events, can be severe; cold water shock, hypothermia and heart attack are all life threatening and a real risk and the lack of “on scene” safety cover increases these risks.

People used to open water swimming will be well aware of these risks and prevent them by acclimatisation built up through numerous swims over a period of time.

If you plan to go in to the water; check the conditions are safe - outgoing tide, offshore winds and rip currents can sweep you out of your depth. Make sure you go with someone and wear appropriate clothing, a wetsuit and bright orange or green swimming hat is recommended.

Enter the water slowly up to waist depth, splash your fore arms, back of neck and body. Allow the initial cold shock response of increased breathing rate and heart rate to come under control before going any further, this takes between 60 and 90 seconds. It is important not to splash your face or put your head under the water on entry.

A general guide is to stay in the water for a maximum of one minute per degree of water temperature, around 11 minutes at this time of year. On exiting the water your body continues to cool down for around 20 minutes, it is important to warm immediately, fully dry off, put on layers of warm clothes including thick socks and a hat.

For those who rarely swim in the sea, especially those who only swim on Christmas Day, these risks cannot be overemphasised. If you see someone else in difficulty in the water, call 999, ask for the Coastguard. Do not enter the water.

Have a wonderful festive period but please think of others and help to keep everyone safe this winter. That way we can all meet up as usual next year to enjoy our usual festive dip…..Hopefully!