Advanced search

Beach rescue club has come a long way - Nigel Snowshall column

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 October 2020

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Archant

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club has come a long way since it launched 35 years ago, writes Nigel Snowshall

It appears that summer has finally left and autumn is on our doorstep; time to pack away the shorts and flip-flops, look out a coat and find the winter weight wetsuit.

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club, like many, will be taking stock of the recent season’s activities analysing trends and preparing for our winter schedule.

This will help shape our preparations for next season and dictate any operational changes that are required.

Despite the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club has been as busy as ever providing additional operational cover for Saturdays as well as ad hoc weekday patrols prior to the full time local authority funded service being provided.

Additionally, due to the good weather and visitor numbers, the club continued its patrols after the schools and colleges returned.

Unfortunately, we have been unable to increase our junior section this year with our annual intake due to restrictions on training. Instead, we had to ensure the safety and capability of our patrolling members as a priority. To that end anyone waiting to join from the waiting list should keep an eye on our website for future updates on this situation.

One work-stream that is becoming more common for us, since becoming a coastguard declared asset, is assisting the police and coastguard for open water and shoreline searches. This work is usually outside our normal operating times and can take several hours on scene. This approach of utilising voluntary organisations to assist statutory agencies is increasing all the time, helping to overcome some of the financial and personnel pressures being felt by most of these agencies.

It is an example of how far the club has come since its humble beginnings in 1985. We constantly look to improve and up-skill our members where appropriate and goes to show what a relatively small organisation can achieve with the correct training and support.

We would like thank all our club benefactors for their continued support, especially during these testing times. Without you all, we could not continue our valuable work within our community.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town up to fourth spot after Wednesday night home win

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Beach rescue club has come a long way - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club

Exmouth Town in home action tonight (Wednesday)

Aarron Denny comes under a challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Isaac Burton during Exmouth Town's 4-0 win at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Budleigh Salterton manager on derby defeat: I thought we were unlucky not to get something from the game

Exmouth Town set for a busy October with eight games in 28 days.

Exmouth Town striker Jordan Harris in the thick of the action during the FA Cup home defeat to Melksham Town. Picture: GERRY HUNT