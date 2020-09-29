Beach rescue club has come a long way - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club Archant

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club has come a long way since it launched 35 years ago, writes Nigel Snowshall

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It appears that summer has finally left and autumn is on our doorstep; time to pack away the shorts and flip-flops, look out a coat and find the winter weight wetsuit.

Exmouth Beach Rescue Club, like many, will be taking stock of the recent season’s activities analysing trends and preparing for our winter schedule.

This will help shape our preparations for next season and dictate any operational changes that are required.

Despite the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club has been as busy as ever providing additional operational cover for Saturdays as well as ad hoc weekday patrols prior to the full time local authority funded service being provided.

Additionally, due to the good weather and visitor numbers, the club continued its patrols after the schools and colleges returned.

Unfortunately, we have been unable to increase our junior section this year with our annual intake due to restrictions on training. Instead, we had to ensure the safety and capability of our patrolling members as a priority. To that end anyone waiting to join from the waiting list should keep an eye on our website for future updates on this situation.

One work-stream that is becoming more common for us, since becoming a coastguard declared asset, is assisting the police and coastguard for open water and shoreline searches. This work is usually outside our normal operating times and can take several hours on scene. This approach of utilising voluntary organisations to assist statutory agencies is increasing all the time, helping to overcome some of the financial and personnel pressures being felt by most of these agencies.

It is an example of how far the club has come since its humble beginnings in 1985. We constantly look to improve and up-skill our members where appropriate and goes to show what a relatively small organisation can achieve with the correct training and support.

We would like thank all our club benefactors for their continued support, especially during these testing times. Without you all, we could not continue our valuable work within our community.