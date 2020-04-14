Advanced search

‘heart-warming’ Budleigh pebble art in support of NHS

PUBLISHED: 10:48 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 14 April 2020

A heart-themed tribute to the NHS on Budleigh beach. Picture: Rachel Martin

A heart-themed tribute to the NHS on Budleigh beach. Picture: Rachel Martin

A heart-shaped piece of pebble art created in tribute to the NHS has appeared on Budleigh Salterton beach.

Using the flattened shelf of the beach as a canvas, a large heart pebble artwork has been made along with the letters ‘NHS’.

During the current coronavirus pandemic, there has been an outpouring of support for those working within the health service.

Many people have been taking part in the weekly ‘clap for carers’ on Thursdays to show their gratitude for NHS staff.

Budleigh resident Cheryl Coghlan believes several people have contributed to the pebble art during their once-a-day exercises.

She said: “I just thought it was very heart-warming and it was very spiritual because we are all as one.

“In a spiritual sense, I found it very poignant to the NHS staff and it is nice for the community to put their stance on it.”

