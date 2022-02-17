Woodland Trust's plan to turn this East Devon site into a woodland haven

The Woodland Trust is raising £2.5 million pounds to create a new woodland near Lympstone.

They are hoping the buy a 54-hectare site to plant trees and encourage natural regeneration, as well as leave areas open, to create the conditions for species to colonise. They hope to attract rare birds such as the nightjar, bats, the hazel doormouse, the dingy skipper butterfly, and a whole host of unusual invertebrates.

Dormouse cuddling up. - Credit: The Woodland Trust

They are even hoping to attract beavers from a nearby river, once they have been restored and elder and willow have been planted.

They are also hoping to attract beavers to the new site, once the river has been restored. - Credit: Archant

Paul Allen, site manager in Devon for the Woodland Trust said this is a unique opportunity in a special year for the charity, but at a crucial time for nature.

“Nestled in a hidden valley in East Devon, the site has areas of existing broadleaf woodland, several streams and a scattering of isolated veteran trees, which would once have been part of hedgerows and fields nearby.

“What makes this land such a prize is the outstanding array of rare wildlife found nearby, and which we hope will move in, once a richer variety of habitats, from trees to open spaces, have been established. In our 50th year, with the twin threats of climate change and nature loss looming ever larger, it’s a hugely important time to create this woodland and provide more spaces for nature to thrive and improve the connectivity of the wider landscape.”

Volunteers and local people will play a key part in creating the new wooded landscape, and the charity has pledged to plant the wood without using plastic tree shelters – heralding its new commitment to have a plastic-free estate.

This year, the Woodland Trust is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Woodland Trust was formed in 1972 by Kenneth Watkins OBE – founder and first chairman, around whose Devon kitchen table those friends first gathered.

The charity has now planted more than 50 million trees, protects and cares for more than 1,000 woodland havens for wildlife and people, and has saved 1,172 woods from the likes of development.

Support the appeal: woodlandtrust.org.uk/devonappeal







