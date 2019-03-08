Advanced search

New women's boutique opening in Exmouth this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:54 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 10 June 2019

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

The Strand Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8214. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A new women's boutique is opening in Exmouth this weekend - and those who attend the opening day will get a free glass of fizz.

SiSi Boutique, at 49 The Strand, is being opened by Claire Applegate and Gloria Robinson, who both grew up in the town.

The independent outlet will sell women's clothing and fashion accessories, such as sunglasses and handbags.

Claire and Gloria said: "We have worked in retail most our lives and love fashion.

"I think we will be different - what we are selling is unique.

"Our shop will cater for a younger market."

The pair hope the outlet, which will have a 'strong' online presence, will serve people of all ages in Exmouth.

SiSi Boutique will be open this Saturday, June 15, from 9am.

