Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New website launched to help you Enjoy Exmouth More

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 January 2019

We want to know what you love about Exmouth.

We want to know what you love about Exmouth.

Archant

If you love Exmouth make sure to come along and meet the Enjoy Exmouth More team or watch our live broadcast from the town centre.

If you love Exmouth and want to help publicise the many great things going on in the town why not join us for the launch of Enjoy Exmouth More?

The Journal and the Enjoy Exmouth More team will be bringing together some of the town’s fiercest champions for a special event in the town centre on Wednesday, January 16.

Enjoy Exmouth More is a new group highlighting all that is positive about the town.

We want to reflect what a vibrant place Exmouth is, raise awareness of local businesses, organisations, clubs and events while spreading even more local pride.

The new venture takes the form of a website, www.enjoyexmouthmore.co.uk, and a community Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/enjoyexmouthmore.

Reporters will be on hand all day to find out what you enjoy about Exmouth so we can help everyone enjoy Exmouth more.

If you cannot make it next Wednesday follow the group on Facebook and watch out for a live video from the town centre.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police search for ‘out of control’ dog after East Devon beach incident

A stock image of a Hungarian Vizsla. Wikimedia.

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Overcrowding on Exmouth to Exeter trains to improve, hopes MP

This photo was taken by Paul Millar yesterday morning (December 13) before the train got to Topsham when it got so busy and cramped some people could not board the train.

Work begins to clear sand from Exmouth seafront

A series of storms covered Queens Drive with sand. Picture: Daniel Clark.

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

New website launched to help you Enjoy Exmouth More

We want to know what you love about Exmouth.

Hitchcock nets fine individual goal as Robins are beaten by table-toppers

Football on pitch

Danni Phillips try hat-trick as Withy ladies chalk up 50 points in win at Totnes

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon delayed December Stableford success for Glenn Page

Golf club and ball

Madeira bowlers topple Torquay United on their own rink

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists