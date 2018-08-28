New website launched to help you Enjoy Exmouth More

If you love Exmouth make sure to come along and meet the Enjoy Exmouth More team or watch our live broadcast from the town centre.

If you love Exmouth and want to help publicise the many great things going on in the town why not join us for the launch of Enjoy Exmouth More?

The Journal and the Enjoy Exmouth More team will be bringing together some of the town’s fiercest champions for a special event in the town centre on Wednesday, January 16.

Enjoy Exmouth More is a new group highlighting all that is positive about the town.

We want to reflect what a vibrant place Exmouth is, raise awareness of local businesses, organisations, clubs and events while spreading even more local pride.

The new venture takes the form of a website, www.enjoyexmouthmore.co.uk, and a community Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/enjoyexmouthmore.

Reporters will be on hand all day to find out what you enjoy about Exmouth so we can help everyone enjoy Exmouth more.

If you cannot make it next Wednesday follow the group on Facebook and watch out for a live video from the town centre.