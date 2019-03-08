'Old Skool' tattoo studio is passion project for Exmouth dad-of-three

Stuart Matthews at Oldskool Tattoo Academy. Ref exe 40 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The owner of a new tattoo shop in Exmouth is hoping his passion and knowledge of the industry will inspire the next generation of body artists.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Matthews, 52, who is opening Old Skool Tatoo Studio and Academy, in Exeter Road, is hoping to launch a tattoo academy in the future to give aspiring artists an introduction in the industry.

Exmouth's newest venture held a launch event on Monday (September 30) where residents got the chance to see what Mr Matthews is offering.

The father-of-three, who has been a tattoo artist for 14 years, said tattooing is a passion for him.

He added: "The response I have had up to now is unbelievable - even the older generation have been walking in to take a look.

"I want to encourage people to have a consultation with me to make sure they are getting exactly what they want.

"That will help me to build a reputation in the long term."

Mr Matthews moved to Exmouth from the Midlands after realising he felt 'at home' during a visit to the town.

Over the last decade, he made regular trips to Bude and St Austell in Cornwall and found himself drawn to Exmouth.

He said: "In my heart I felt this is where I belong."

Previous to relocating, he has owned at worked at tattoo parlours in Warwickshire while holding down other jobs which including owning an alpaca farm and working for Triumph Motorcycles.

The premises he identified for his new business was previously a charity shop and Mr Matthews was granted a change-of-use planning application by East Devon District Council.

In the short term, Mr Matthews wants to concentrate on tattooing but in the future he has set his sights on developing an academy for budding tattoo artists.

He said: "I can give them an introduction into the business and it will give them an understanding of the industry."

Mr Matthews is also looking for budding artists, who are college or university educated, to come in as apprentices.