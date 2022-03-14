New sustainable planting schemes take root in Exmouth

Colourful plants that bloom all year round and create wildlife habitats are replacing traditional flower beds in Exmouth’s public spaces.

New displays are being planted this week in Manor Gardens, Beach Gardens and at the war memorial.

Last year East Devon District Council (EDDC) began changing its planting to a more sustainable system involving perennials instead of ‘single-use’ seasonal flowers.

The new displays are being designed to look interesting throughout the autumn and winter months through flowers, foliage and architectural structures, as well as providing nectar for pollinators.

The district council says there are sound environmental reasons for the change in policy. Bedding plants are intensively produced and provide a monoculture environment which does not allow wildlife to flourish, and they do not attract enough pollinators.

They require intensive watering, which is an unnecessary waste of natural resources, and the constant digging over of the beds disturbs the natural soil culture.

The plants can also be divided and recycled in future seasons, meaning less use of plastic pots and trays.

Councillor Denise Bickley, EDDC’s assistant portfolio holder for climate action and emergencies said: “I am excited to see how the perennials planted last year look now that they are bedded in, and to see what our clever team have in mind for our parks and gardens across the area this year. It will also be very interesting to see how wildlife is reacting to the new regime and I have no doubt we will start to see an increase in pollinators, as more and more of us are gardening with the natural world in mind.”

An EDDC spokesperson said: “Our mission is to provide more sustainable planting that gives year-round interest and colour but lessens the impact on our planet. This action is a small but important part of our work to help meet our climate change action plan as part of signing up to the Devon Climate Emergency.

“We really hope everybody gets on board and supports a greener East Devon.

“We understand this won’t be to everyone’s taste; however we have had a real buzz around this. On site whilst we have been planting out the interest from the public has been really high.

“Many people now seem to understand the need to think about sustainability, the way we look after our planet and the importance of providing habitat as well as year-round interest in our beds, many of which were often bare in the autumn/winter months.”