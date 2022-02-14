Survey shows Brits want fossil fuel companies to help with rising energy bills

A new YouGov survey shows 76 per cent of 'Brits' want to see fossil fuel companies divert profits to help people struggling to pay rising energy bills.

The survey, of more than 1,700 people, was carried out by YouGov and commissioned by Friends of the Earth and says the majority of people think money from a windfall tax should be used as a one-off payment to people struggling with energy bills this winter and beyond.

In the long run, it could help install all-important insulation to Britain’s notoriously inefficient housing, reducing future energy bills, the charity claims.

Friends of the Earth says the tax would apply to all North Sea oil and gas producers, which include BP and Shell, but also many others. BP reported a $12.8 billion profit in 2021, while Shell reported profits of $6.4 billion in the final quarter of last year, both driven by a global surge in gas and oil prices.

Jamie Peters, director of campaigns for Friends of the Earth, said: "People rightly worried about how they are going to afford energy bills have looked at these excessive profits from the oil and gas giants in disbelief.

"When the choice for thousands across the nation is between eating or heating, we have to question how this is acceptable. Channelling some of those obscene profits into making energy bills more affordable would make a world of difference to people’s lives.

"It’s no wonder the public is demanding a windfall tax to fund much-needed protection for those most at risk of soaring bills.

"The increases in fuel bills are caused by a global spike in gas prices, which is being passed on to households because of our reliance on gas.

"We need to stop exploiting the earth’s resources and get off expensive, damaging gas once and for all by investing in a massive programme of renewable energy and home insulation."

The survey came as households across the country eye rising fuel bills due to the increasing cost of gas.

Earlier this month, it was announced the cap on energy bills would rise by 54% (£693) from April, meaning the average energy bills for a household would increase for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, according to energy watchdog, Ofgem.