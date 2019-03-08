Advanced search

New summer shape-up programme launched in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:56 05 June 2019

Archant

A new summer shape-up programme is being launched in Exmouth by LED Leisure - but there are only 100 spots free.

The 30-day online coaching programme is run by Daniel Cudmore, who wants to help people kick-start their summer health and fitness goals.

The experience includes 30-day online email coaching, a clean-eating food plan, home workouts more.

Daniel said: "At this time of year people are generally starting to think about shaping up for the summer, but more often than not struggle to get motivated and know what to do.

"This step-by-step plan will not only give them a schedule to follow, but also much inspiration and motivation to get kick-started and keep going."

In April participants routinely lost five to 10lbs of body weight, increased their fitness and managed to stick to healthy eating and regular exercise much more than before.

If you are interested in the programme visit www.ledshapeup.co.uk and register.

