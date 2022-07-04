New sponsor for Budleigh Bowls Club

Budleigh Salterton solicitors Gilbert Stephens have announced a new partnership with the town’s bowls club.

The firm say the sponsorship is ‘part of their ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities in which they operate’.

Club captain Tony Mackness said: “We are very fortunate to be supported and sponsored by several local organisations, including Gilbert Stephens, the leading firm of solicitors, who have one of their offices in Budleigh Salterton. We look forward to hosting an Open Day for Gilbert Stephens later in the year”.

A spokesperson for Gilbert Stephens said: “We are delighted to be able to partner with Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club who are a great asset to the community and one we are proud to be supporting. It is always a pleasure to be able to support local clubs and organisations and to meet those involved. The club is clearly doing a great job in promoting bowls in the area and we are glad we can help them in their efforts.”