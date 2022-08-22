New solar panels fitted at Withycombe Rugby clubhouse as club 'does its bit' for the environment

t an official opening ceremony to show their new greener future, Withycombe Rugby Club president, and chairman of Exeter Chiefs Rugby Club Tony Rowe inspected the new panels with Merv Richards Club Chairman and Graham Howells, commercial director. - Credit: Graham Howells.

Withycombe Rugby Club go green with new solar panels fitted to their clubhouse.

45 solar panels have been installed to the clubhouse roof at Raleigh Park, which will generate enough power to help the club ‘do their bit’ bit for the environment and start the journey of turning the club ‘energy neutral.’

The panels have cut their electricity bills by nearly 70 per cent and saving 23 tonnes of CO2 which equates to planting 27 trees.

Withycombe Raleigh facilities manager, Graham Howells said: “This is part of the club's journey to be one of the first rugby clubs to be energy neutral and set an example of what can be done locally to reduce our carbon footprint and create a better environment for all.

“In order to purchase the panels; we were very thankful to Viridor Credits who assisted us in a grant covering 2/3 of the total cost, so a huge thank you goes out to them as well for this kind donation.”

The club are also aiming to install batteries to store excess electricity which is currently exported back to the grid. The instillation of four car charging points is also being finalised which will not only be for club members but open to be public 24/7.

Further work is being carried out to harvest rain water to use in our proposed changing rooms extension, to be complete in 2024 our centenary year, and for irrigation to the playing pitch.

The pitch is not only used for rugby by the club, the Exmouth Community College use it for many sports during the year including athletics in the summer term.

The facilities are used day and night by a variety of organisations in Exmouth including classes in Tai Chi, Mobility and Movement and Zumba.

For more information, or to join Withycombe Rugby Club visit their website here - https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/withycomberfc