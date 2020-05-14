Advanced search

New virtual Slimming World group in Exmouth launched by mum LIz Hill

PUBLISHED: 12:15 14 May 2020

Liz Hill. Picture: Liz Hill

Liz Hill. Picture: Liz Hill

An Exmouth Slimming World group has been re-launched on a ‘virtual’ basis by a mum who is benefiting from the weight loss plan herself.

Liz Hill joined the food optimising plan last year after holiday snaps motivated her to do something about her weight.

She is now closing in on her target weight and hopes to help other members do the same.

Liz’s virtual groups will take place on Fridays at 10am and noon via the Zoom video conferencing mobile app.

She said she felt ‘privileged’ to be a new consultant in Exmouth, adding: “I hope that I can help others to achieve their slimming goals just like my consultants have helped me.”

Liz said she has struggled with her weight all her life, but especially since becoming a mother, and describes herself as a ‘yo-yo’ dieter.

In March 2019, she stood on the scales and was ‘horrified’ to see she weighed 14 stone.

This prompted her to act, initially by going running, but she didn’t lose as much weight as she had hoped.

It was when she saw photos of a herself taking part in a yoga session on holiday that she realised she needed to change what she was eating.

Liz said: “I actually deleted the photo at the time as I was so ashamed of my size, but I still have the mental image.

“As soon I as I got home, I said to my husband that I was going to join Slimming World, after seeing the banner for my local group.”

She soon saw results and was awarded ‘slimmer of the week’ for her group and dropped to under 13 stone.

Liz added: “I am now just under my target weight and feel back to being myself and re-energised.

“I hadn’t realised how sluggish and down I had become.

“My clothes fit again, my plantar fasciitis and knee pain have totally gone.”

Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, Liz would have been hosting her groups at Exmouth Rugby Club, but is looking forward to seeing members via Zoom.

Group sessions cost £2.50 per session and those working on the front line against Covid-19 for the NHS can join for nothing.

For more information ring Liz on 07305 657140.

Topic Tags:

