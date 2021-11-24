New look Co-op store for East Devon town

A new and improved co-op store opens this Thursday following a £1.2 million refurbishment.

The new store on 3 Magnolia Walk, Exmouth runs on 100% renewable energy and is open from 7am – 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on a Sunday.

As part of the makeover, a new bakery and a Costa coffee machine have been installed, as well as an increased range of fresh, healthy produce, ready meals and pizzas, award-winning wines, free-from and vegan products, as well as Self-scanning tills.

The store also has a John Lewis Click & Collect service. Along with this is Co-op Online grocery delivery, so if customers can’t make the store, the store can come to them.

Co-op provides a funding boost locally and save shoppers money through its membership scheme. In addition to personalised offers, members are rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products added to their own membership account balance. The Co-op also donates a further 2p to local causes.

Joe Cacchione, Co-op Store Manager, said: “Our store is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new into the store now that we have finished the improvements – a big thank you to everyone for their support and patience.”

Chris Arnold, Co-op Area Manager, said: “We are extremely proud to be relaunching our Exmouth store with a fresh new-look and an increased offer. We have worked hard to develop product ranges and services that will create a really compelling offer for the community and provide an even more convenient, quality way to shop than before.”

Co-op has around 4.6M active members, and alongside Food, it operates: Co-op Funeralcare, Insurance, Health and Legal Services.