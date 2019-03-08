REVEALED: 37 Exmouth roads which could have new restrictions placed on them

More than 30 roads in Exmouth could have new restrictions enforced to make them safer for motorists and pedestrians.

East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) will meet in November this year to determine whether East Devon roads should have new rules implemented. There are 37 roads in Exmouth which are subject to fresh proposals.

They will be discussed when HATOC holds a meeting on November 22.

Here are some proposed restrictions for roads in Exmouth.

Briar Close

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on both sides from its junction with Salterton Road for a distance of nine metres in a north-westerly direction.

Byron Way

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on the south side from its junction with Lovering Close for a distance of 19 metres in an easterly direction.

Cheshire Road (at junctions with Dinan Way and St John's Road)

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on the north side from its junction with Dinan Way for a distance of 11 metres in a westerly direction; on the north-east side from its junction with St Johns Road for a distance of 12 metres in a north-easterly direction; on the south side from its junction with Dinan Way for a distance of 14 metres in a westerly direction; the south-west side from its junction with St Johns Road for a distance of 11 metres in a south-easterly direction.

Churchill Road

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on the north side from a point 14 metres west of its junction with Parkside Drive to a point 17 metres east of that junction; on the the south side from its junction with Greenpark Road to a point 49 metres north-east of that junction.

Introduce a bus stop clearway to prevent inappropriate and obstructive parking on the bus route.

Courtlands Lane

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on the north side from its junction with Exeter Road for a distance of 17 metres in a westerly direction; on the south side from its junction with Exeter Road for a distance of 16 metres in a westerly direction.

Essington Close

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on both sides from its junction with Mount Pleasant Avenue for a distance of nine metres in a north-westerly direction.

Lime Grove

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on the south-east side from its junction with Pines Road for a distance of 18 metres in a

south-westerly direction.

Mamhead View

Introduction of a bus stop clearway for Exmouth's land train service.

Marcus Road (at the junction with Brixington Lane)

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on the north side from its junction with Brixington Lane for a distance of six metres in an easterly direction; on the south side from its junction with Brixington Lane for a distance of 10 metres in an easterly direction.

Withycombe Village Road

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction on the south-east side from a point six metres south-west of the south-western building line of 178 Withycombe Village Road for a distance of eight metres in a south-westerly direction.

Woodlands Drive

A 'no waiting at any time' restriction both sides from its junction with Mount Pleasant Avenue for a distance of 10 metres in a north-easterly

direction.

New constraints could also be placed on several roads limiting waiting times and loading.

All the details of the proposed restrictions can be found on www.democracy.devon.gov.uk

Agenda papers for the November HATOC meeting said: "The restrictions are proposed to avoiding danger to persons or other traffic using the road or for preventing the likelihood of any such danger arising, for facilitating the passage on the road or any other road of any class of traffic and to preserve/improving the amenities of the area through which the roads run."

Various restrictions have been proposed for sections of the following roads in Exmouth: Briar Close, Brixington Lane, Byron Way, Capel Lane, Cheshire Road, Church Road, Churchill Road, Courtlands Lane, Dinan Way, Douglas Avenue, Egremont Road, The Esplanade, Essington Close, Fore Street, Forton Road, Greenpark Road, Leslie Road, Lime Grove, Marcus Road, Meeting Street, Moorfield Road, Mount Pleasant Avenue, New North Road, New Street, The Parade, Park Road, Parkside Drive, Pines Road, Queen's Drive, road from Forton Road to St John's Road, Salterton Road, service road for 49 to 131 Victoria Road (east-west spur), service road for 49 to 131 Victoria Road (north-south spur), St John's Road, The Green, Withycombe Village Road and Woodlands Drive.