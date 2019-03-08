Revealed - three Budleigh roads could have new traffic rules imposed

East Budleigh Road, Otter Court and Station Road are all saubject of possible road rule changes.

Three Budleigh Salterton roads have been earmarked for new traffic restrictions.

Station Road.

East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) will meet later this year to decide whether to ratify a raft of traffic measures intended to make the roads safer.

Among them are three proposals for Budleigh Salterton.

In Station Road, it is suggested a section of the existing bus stop outside the Public Hall should become off limits to anything other than buses at any time.

The existing double yellow lines in East Budleigh Road could be extended to the junction with Boucher Road, which runs between the health and wellbeing hub and the hospital gardens.

East Budleigh Road.

Double yellow lines could be put in on the corner of Otter Court, where the road meets the busy Stoneborough Lane.

The HATOC group will meet at County Hall, in Exeter, on Monday, November 11.

All the details of the proposed restrictions can be found by clicking here