Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Revealed - three Budleigh roads could have new traffic rules imposed

PUBLISHED: 14:04 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 05 August 2019

East Budleigh Road, Otter Court and Station Road are all saubject of possible road rule changes. Picture: Google

East Budleigh Road, Otter Court and Station Road are all saubject of possible road rule changes. Picture: Google

Archant

Three Budleigh Salterton roads have been earmarked for new traffic restrictions.

Station Road. Picture: GoogleStation Road. Picture: Google

East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) will meet later this year to decide whether to ratify a raft of traffic measures intended to make the roads safer.

Among them are three proposals for Budleigh Salterton.

In Station Road, it is suggested a section of the existing bus stop outside the Public Hall should become off limits to anything other than buses at any time.

The existing double yellow lines in East Budleigh Road could be extended to the junction with Boucher Road, which runs between the health and wellbeing hub and the hospital gardens.

East Budleigh Road. Picture: GoogleEast Budleigh Road. Picture: Google

Double yellow lines could be put in on the corner of Otter Court, where the road meets the busy Stoneborough Lane.

The HATOC group will meet at County Hall, in Exeter, on Monday, November 11.

All the details of the proposed restrictions can be found by clicking here

The junction between Otter Court and Stoneborough Lane. Picture: GoogleThe junction between Otter Court and Stoneborough Lane. Picture: Google

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Bees buzzing about new home at village church

Honey Bees. Picture: William Jones-Warner

Music, food and fun for two-day lifeboat weekend

Crowds watch the Shannon class lifeboat being launched at the Exmouth RNLI open day. Ref exe 8071-35-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Bees buzzing about new home at village church

Honey Bees. Picture: William Jones-Warner

Music, food and fun for two-day lifeboat weekend

Crowds watch the Shannon class lifeboat being launched at the Exmouth RNLI open day. Ref exe 8071-35-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Topsham St James remain in the promotion race after win over Bradninch

Ross Treleaven about to bowl in the Topsham St James versus Bradninch II game. Picture: STEVE BiRLEY

Madeira Nora Goldsmith success for Lin and Alan Halpin

Lin and Alan Halpin, the winners of the Norah Goldsmith competition for married pairs, are presented with their trophy by Madeira Bowls Club club chairman, Peter Harvey. Picture; MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Three things we learned from Exmouth’s 4-1 Bridport win in the Western League

Exmouth Town at home to Bridport. Ref exsp 32 19TI 9573. Picture: Terry Ife

Wildlife and animal attractions in East Devon

One of the two lynx. Picture: Wildwood Escot

10 things the county council could do to make a greener Devon

Tenant farmers will be asked to phase out some pesticides and fertilisers under the action plan. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists