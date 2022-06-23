Official opening of retirement living homes in Topsham

McCarthy Stone’s new retirement living development, at Pym Court in Topsham, is due to open on Thursday, (June 30).

The show suite opening, which is set to take place at the development on Exeter Road between 11am and 5pm, will allow local residents to ask any questions and have a look around the site.

The Lord Mayor of Exeter, Councillor Yolonda Henson, will perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the show suite opening.

Verity McKay, divisional marketing manager for McCarthy Stone southern, said: “We are so excited to welcome visitors to Pym Court to help us celebrate this significant milestone.

"Guests will be able to look around the magnificent Show Suite which perfectly highlights the modern designs and luxurious surroundings that our homeowners will enjoy, and we look forward to demonstrating the desirable lifestyle on offer here.

“We are also delighted to be welcoming councillor Yolonda Henson for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, we can’t wait to open our show suite and we’re sure the Lord Mayor will be as impressed as we are.”

When complete, Pym Court will comprise of one and two-bedroom apartments for the over 70s, with the first occupants expected in September 2022.

To secure a space at the event for Pym Court, ring 0800 310 0383