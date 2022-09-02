The Outdoors Group seeks opinions from parents of neurodiverse children

Parents of neuro-diverse children in East Devon struggling at school or experiencing certain life issues are being invited to take part in a new research project.

The Outdoors Group will use the information to assess the current situation for neuro-diverse children in Devon and to learn about the problems being faced by both the children and their families.

Neurodivergence covers many specific terms including autism, ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia, plus other learning disabilities caused by the brain working in a way that isn’t seen as ‘typical’.

The Outdoors Group team working with young people. - Credit: Pip Raud.

According to new research It’s thought that up to 20 percent of the UK population are neurodiverse, equating to around one in seven people.

According to government figures published in June this year, just under 1.5 million pupils in England have special educational needs, an increase of 77,000 from 2021.

The percentage of pupils with an education, health and care (EHC) plan increased to 4.0% whilst the percentage of pupils with SEN but no EHC plan (SEN support) increased to 12.6 per cent.

Seamo Teare, inclusion lead at The Outdoors Group said: “Doing the maths, in an average class of 30 learners current figures indicate that three or four are likely to be neurodivergent.

"Many of these young people are still slipping through the net - even when parents suspect that their child is struggling at school. Getting a diagnosis and support via an EHCP is, for many parents, a real battle.”

The Outdoors Group is inviting parents to take part in an online survey that asks questions such as what issues a child is facing, whether they’ve had a diagnosis and whether they are currently accessing education.

There is the option to receive follow up information on the project as it progresses.

The survey will allow the organisation, which provides alternative options for neurodivergent children at its dedicated outdoor-based special schools and through intervention service TLP, to better understand how it can further support even more children - and their parents.

Potentially, if the information that comes back shows a clear need, The Outdoors Group will appoint its own Educational Psychologist.

Take part in the survey here https://www.outdoorsgroup.co.uk/educational-psychologist-provision/