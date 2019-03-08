Advanced search

New president takes over at Exmouth Inner Wheel group

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 July 2019

Val Whiteley has passed the chain of office to Iris Buteux. Picture: Pam Day

Val Whiteley has passed the chain of office to Iris Buteux. Picture: Pam Day

Pam Day

A new president has taken over at Exmouth's Inner Wheel group.

The Inner Wheel stall on The Strand. Picture: Sue NaileThe Inner Wheel stall on The Strand. Picture: Sue Naile

Inner Wheel clubs are ladies-only organisations providing friendship, social events and the chance to fundraise and serve their communities.

The Exmouth Inner Wheel meets for lunch every second Thursday of the month, except August. From September the meetings will be at the Imperial Hotel.

At the July lunch, at the start of the new Inner Wheel year, Exmouth's outgoing president Val Whiteley handed over the chain of office to Iris Buteux, who has chosen FORCE as the charity for the coming year.

The last 12 months have seen plenty of fundraising events for the former charity of the year, the Deaf Academy, and local, national and international charities.

The first event of the new year was a stall in The Strand for Transplant Awareness Day, selling books, jewellery, plants and homemade cakes. The group would like to thank everyone who came and supported them.

For more information visit the Devon Inner Wheel website

