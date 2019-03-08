New president takes over at Exmouth Inner Wheel group
PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 July 2019
Pam Day
A new president has taken over at Exmouth's Inner Wheel group.
Inner Wheel clubs are ladies-only organisations providing friendship, social events and the chance to fundraise and serve their communities.
The Exmouth Inner Wheel meets for lunch every second Thursday of the month, except August. From September the meetings will be at the Imperial Hotel.
At the July lunch, at the start of the new Inner Wheel year, Exmouth's outgoing president Val Whiteley handed over the chain of office to Iris Buteux, who has chosen FORCE as the charity for the coming year.
The last 12 months have seen plenty of fundraising events for the former charity of the year, the Deaf Academy, and local, national and international charities.
The first event of the new year was a stall in The Strand for Transplant Awareness Day, selling books, jewellery, plants and homemade cakes. The group would like to thank everyone who came and supported them.
For more information visit the Devon Inner Wheel website
Comments have been disabled on this article.