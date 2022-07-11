New partnership to teach Exmouth school kids how to swim

Schoolchildren at Littleham Primary School learning to swim safely in the sea. - Credit: Sideshore.

Exmouth Leisure Centre has entered a new partnership with Sideshore and Littleham Primary School to teach primary kids how to swim.

The partnership is now launching its 'Swim to the Sea’ project aimed at teaching local children how to safely swim and improve their confidence in the water.

Children will be part of six sessions with the first delivered at Exmouth Leisure Centre Swimming Pool.

All equipment, including wetsuit hire, swim hats, goggles, tow buoys, as well as instructors and lifeguards has been generously funded by Sideshore.

Simon Findel-Hawkins, centre manager at Sideshore said: “It is extremely important to us to support the local community, to encourage visitors to safely use the beach and water, whilst protecting the surrounding natural environment.

"This initiative has enabled us to inspire local children to learn to love the water."

Sarah Padbury, head of learning at Littleham Primary School said: “The first session of our shore to sea project was everything we hoped it would be! Children were well prepared and felt that learning to swim in the sea was the natural progression from swimming at the local leisure centre.

"The school is extremely grateful and proud to be a part of this project."