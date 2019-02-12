New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique Archant

The new owner of an Exmouth business says she wants to keep it independent and celebrate local businesses.

Deborah Farley has taken the helm at Unique Boutique, in Rolle Street.

Having spent most of her career working in education, Deborah jumped at the chance to buy the business.

She said: “I have loved the boutique since it opened and was a regular customer.

“My mum contacted previous owner to ask to buy gift vouchers for my birthday last summer and was told the business may come up for sale. I made contact and it all happened from there.

“I took the opportunity for the business and a lifestyle change.”

Deborah will be moving to Exmouth permanently this summer, and says she wants to head up a ‘successful and well-regarded’ business while enjoying a ‘great lifestyle’ in Exmouth.

Call Unique Boutique on 01395 488230.