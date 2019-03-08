Advanced search

New 'night bus' allows revellers to leave their cars at home

PUBLISHED: 15:56 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 20 May 2019

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Stagecoach will be laying on more 57 buses in the evenings as well as launching a new 'night bus' service. Picture: Stagecoach

Stagecoach has announced a new 'night bus' will be launched later this month which will run very half hour between midnight and 4am

A new 'night bus' could give more people in Exmouth the opportunity to leave their car at home for nights out in Exeter.

Following a successful trial of the service in Barnstaple over Christmas, a new N57 bus will be launched later this month, Stagecoach has announced.

The bus will run every half hour from midnight until 4am starting in Sidwell Street before serving the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Countess Wear, Topsham Road, Topsham, Brixington and Exmouth town centre.

Stagecoach says it will also increase the early evening service on the regular 57 service on Fridays and Saturdays from hourly to half hourly. The bus will run from 6.45pm every half hour until midnight, when the N57 will start.

The new N57 bus will be officially launched on Friday, May 31.

Paul Clark, operations director at Stagecoach South West, said: "We are delighted to be enhancing the current night bus service and providing a convenient, late night route between Exeter and Exmouth."

