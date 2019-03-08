Advanced search

DJ duo's joy as debut music video viewed by thousands in 48 hours

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 12 September 2019

J4cked have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

George Harding

When a pair of Exmouth music producers decided to shoot a video for one of their tracks, they had no idea how successful it would be.

Dale Pendlebury and Barclay Wood, also known as J4cked, have released their debut music video. Picture: George HardingDale Pendlebury and Barclay Wood, also known as J4cked, have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

Dale Pendlebury and Barclay Wood's video, which was shot in various locations around Exmouth, has been viewed on Facebook more than 4,500 times in the first two days since it was posted.

The video is set to their track 'All My People Get Down' which is the latest single from the duo known as 'J4cked'.

Mr Pendlebury, who is a video editor in his day job, said it took between 40 and 50 hours to put the finished video together.

He said: "We did it more for fun between us.

"We are trying to grow our following and thankfully this has helped us.

"It's definitely helped us but we never realised we would get this recognition."

The duo have known each other for a number of years having DJed separately at a number of different nightclubs and festivals around Devon and in Exmouth.

A couple years ago they decided to see if it would work collaborating on music.

Earlier this year they decided to officially form 'J4cked' and have been creating tracks as a duo since.

Mr Wood, who is a sound engineer when he is not on the decks in a nightclub, said they have already been recognised walking around Exmouth for the video.

BBC Introducing - a national platform for up and coming music acts - have featured the track and the duo say they are planning on releasing more singles in the coming weeks and months.

Currently, there are six tracks listed on their website, including 'All My People Get Down'.

The video was filmed in a number of different locations around Exmouth including the seafront, Manor Gardens and Spoken, in The Strand.

Mr Pendlebury, who is a former Exmouth Community College pupil, said they chose the town as their filming location because they love Exmouth and it was an opportunity to promote the community they live in.

The track is available to download for free by going to the J4cked website

