New live music festival is coming to Exmouth next year

Published: 8:00 AM October 12, 2021

A big live music event is to take place in Exmouth next September.

‘Live In Devon’ will be staged at the Imperial Recreation Ground on three consecutive evenings – Friday September 2, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 next year (2022)

The concert promoter, LCC Live, has not announced who will be performing yet, but say the event is expected to attract some of the UK’s hottest artists.

LCC Live’s last event in the area was back in 2017, when it hosted Bryan Adams and Little Mix at Powderham Castle.

Director Claire Kidger said: “We’ve been working with East Devon District Council for a couple of years now, to find a suitable venue for hosting ‘Live in Devon’.

“We’re really excited about staging three evenings of live music at the Imperial Recreation Ground and can’t wait to announce the headline artists in the coming weeks.

“The return of live music events has been much longed for during the pandemic, so we’re planning a weekend to remember.”

Councillor Nick Hookway, East Devon District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Tourism, Sport, Leisure and Culture, said: “This is really exciting news. East Devon District Council extends the warmest of welcomes to those music acts that will be performing next September.

“Exmouth will be a wonderful venue for the first ‘Live in Devon’ performances, which will be staged on the Imperial Recreation Ground with the beautiful Exe Estuary providing the perfect backdrop, especially when there is a beautiful sunset.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity to see high-profile artists of international reputation staying and performing in East Devon, as well as avoiding the need for residents to make long journeys to our big cities, thereby reducing our carbon footprint.

“Such high-profile events will attract visitors from far and wide, which will not only benefit the local economy but also spread the word that East Devon is an outstandingly beautiful place with a wonderful sense of community.”

Tickets for each of the ‘Live in Devon’ shows will go on sale following the announcement of each of the three headline artists. More information to follow - keep an eye on www.facebook.com/LiveinDevon