Jazz at the Beacon, new monthly event in Exmouth

Chris Bebbington at the Royal Beacon Hotel, 17th May. Chris Bebbington

The Chris Bebbington Jazz Trio will perform at the next session, after a successful initial event in May

A new monthly jazz evening has been launched at Exmouth's Royal Beacon Hotel.

The organisers have high hopes that the evening will become a regular fixture, offering a wider choice for the town's live music fans.

The first Jazz at the Beacon event took place in May, and the next is on Friday, June 21 at 7pm. Tickets are £5 (advance) and £6.50 on the door.

It sees the return of the Chris Bebbington Jazz Trio, who play a wide range of jazz, from traditional to post-modern.

"We're really looking forward to returning to the Royal Beacon after how much fun we had in May," said pianist and vocalist Chris Bebbington. "We'll be playing some stuff people definitely won't be expecting!"

The Royal Beacon's general manager John Hall said, "We're really proud to be able to host regular evenings of such high-quality jazz at our hotel."

More information on the jazz at the beacon Facebook page or here