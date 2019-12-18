Advanced search

Nostalgia: Exmouth and Budleigh see in the new millennium

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 December 2019

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Archant

Residents welcome in the year 2000.

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

20 years ago the world was preparing to welcome in the year 2000 with celebrations happening everywhere, and Exmouth and Budleigh were no exception.

We've had a rummage through our photo archives and came across this fantastic collection of pictures from that memorable night.

Exmouth has long been known as the place to be with revellers donning fancy dress costumes as they celebrate their way around town.

Do you remember where you were on New Year's Eve 1999? We would love to hear your stories from that evening and you can get in touch by emailing alex.walton@archang.co.uk

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

We hope you enjoy our gallery of photos from the end of the last millennium and we wish all our readers a very happy new year.

Send us your pictures: will you be out in Exmouth or Budleigh this Tuesday evening to welcome in 2020? Why not share your pictures with our readers.

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archivesBudleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson have all been awarded aldermen/women titles. Picture: Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson

Family’s Christmas Day swim tradition to benefit homelessness charity

The Potter family after taking part in the Exmouth Christmas swim. Picture: Will Potter

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

The 2019 BIG SPORTS QUIZ - how’s your 2019 sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

‘It’s the right time to go’ – headteacher announces retirement after nine-year spell

Steve Powley, who retires as headteacher at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School after nine years. Picture: Sarah Smart

Alderman honours given to four former Exmouth councillors

Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson have all been awarded aldermen/women titles. Picture: Jill Elson, Pauline Stott, John Humphreys and Mark Williamson

Family’s Christmas Day swim tradition to benefit homelessness charity

The Potter family after taking part in the Exmouth Christmas swim. Picture: Will Potter

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe festive match proves to be big hit for players and spectators

The teams at Raleigh Park for the annual festive match. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Exmouth Town seeking to end 2019 on a high at Street

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Nostalgia: Exmouth and Budleigh see in the new millennium

Budleigh residents celebrate the turn of the millenium as they see in the year 2000. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Deaf Academy builders aim to prove they have the ‘Midas’ touch when it comes to sign language

Midas staff, who are constructing a new Deaf Academy in Exmouth, take part in a deaf awareness session, led by British Sign Language tutor and former Deaf Academy student Nikki James. Picture: Theo Moye.

Carnival rolls into town and the area gets a new MP

The official launch of the poppy display at the former Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Jean Holden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists