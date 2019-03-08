Advanced search

New group launched for carers, friends and family of those living with mental health

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 April 2019

Ian Cann,Keith Edwards,Marianne Ridgewell,Dot Taylor and Tony Siddall of the Exmouth Mental Health Carers (St John's) Group. Ref exe 15 19TI 2369. Picture: Terry Ife

Ian Cann,Keith Edwards,Marianne Ridgewell,Dot Taylor and Tony Siddall of the Exmouth Mental Health Carers (St John's) Group. Ref exe 15 19TI 2369. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Mental Health Carers Group held its first meeting at St John’s Court, Exmouth, with all those who attended staying the full two hours

A newly set-up weekly drop-in for carers, families and friends of those living with mental illness has been launched.

The mental health carers group had its first meeting with all those who attended staying for the full two hours.

The group will meet on the first Thursday of every month, at St John's Court, allowing carers and loved-ones of those living with mental illness to share information and experiences, offer support and signpost people to where they can get help.

The sessions are run with financial support from Rethink – the national mental health charity – at St John's Court which was saved from development by campaigners last year.

The mental health and recovery unit had previously been under threat of closure and sale by owners Devon Partnership NHS Trust who said last year they no longer intend to sell it.

The next meeting of the mental health carers group will be on Thursday, May 2, from 2pm, at St John's Court.

