Exmouth's new town mayor has been appointed

New Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard (right) with his deputy Brian Bailey (left) and town councillor Aurora Bailey. Picture: Dan Wilkins Archant

Steve Gazzard has been appointed as the new mayor of Exmouth, succeeding Jeff Trail

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new era for Exmouth Town Council has begun with the election of a new mayor.

Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Gazzard has been chosen for the position taking over from Conservative Jeff Trail.

The outgoing mayor, who was elected to the position in 2018, did not stand in the recent town council election.

At the annual meeting on Monday (May 13) - the first since the Liberal Democrats seized control of the authority in the elections - Cllr Gazzard was elected unopposed.

He dedicated his election as mayor to his late children Sarah Wright and Sean Gazzard.

Cllr Gazzard said: "If it was not for them I would not have got into politics - it was they who convinced me to stand many years ago.

"We are now a varied council. I think its important and I am sure we will to it well for the benefit of the town."

Nominating him, Cllr Tim Dumper said: "There are many reasons for nominating Steve.

"First of all, he has lived most of his life here in Exmouth. He knows the place like the back of his hand.

"He knows the people here and the issues they face absolutely and completely. He is possibly the one most familiar with everything about Exmouth.

"He has terrific empathy with members of our community."

Councillor Brian Bailey, of the Liberal Democrats, was elected as deputy mayor unopposed.

He was nominated by Cllr David Poor and seconded by Cllr Aurora Bailey.

Outgoing mayor Jeff Trail, who is also a county councillor for Exmouth, said: "It feels like the year has flown by.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to serve the town council as its chairman and the town as its mayor.

"I believe that I have I have led by example and from the front - as a team we [he and deputy Bruce de Saram] have worked well for residents and visitors to the town.

"Exmouth has improved its experience and has been recognised as one of the six improving and up and coming seaside towns in the UK."