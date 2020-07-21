Advanced search

New mayor appointed in Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 July 2020

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

Councillor Michael Hilliar has been elected as the new mayor of Budleigh Salterton.

He was duly elected as chairman of Budleigh Salterton Town Council at its annual meeting held virtually via Zoom on Monday (July 20).

The election of a new mayor comes after Cllr Caz Sismore-Hunt stepped down from the role last month having served since May 2019.

Cllr Hilliar said: “Thank you for entrusting me with this office. I will treat it with respect and I hope that we can all work together over the next year.”

Cllr Hilliar was previously the deputy mayor and had been serving as acting chairman for the last two town council meetings.

Cllr Roger Sheriff was elected as the vice chairman.

The meeting also saw appointments made to sub committees and representatives on outside bodies such as Budleigh in Bloom, the chamber of commerce and Fairlynch Museum.

