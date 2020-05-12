New manager appointed at Devoncourt as Andrew Stoneman steps down after 17 years

Andrew Stoneman (left) handing over the keys for Devoncourt to Jamie Dawe. Picture: Devoncourt Resort Archant

The former manager of an Exmouth resort has stepped down after 17 years of ‘doing that little extra’ for guests.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Stoneman has been replaced as manager of Devoncourt by Jamie Dawe, who himself has been at the hotel for 12-and-a-half years.

Mr Stoneman said his fondest memory will be of the annual Christmas lights switch ons held at Devoncourt, which usually act as the curtain raiser to the festive season in Exmouth.

Mr Dawe has taken over having served initially as a hotel porter before working on the reception desk and more recently as assistant manager.

He said the decision to accept the role of manager was ‘an easy one’.

Mr Dawe added: “The main reason for staying for so long is we have a fantastic team of staff who make it such an enjoyable place to work.

“I would like to thank Andrew Stoneman and the owners of the hotel for giving me the opportunities along the way.”