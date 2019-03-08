Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 April 2019

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Cake Lady - soon to become ‘Frantastically Fancy’ - has re-opened in Exeter Road under new management

A formerly-closed cake shop in Exmouth has re-opened under new ownership.

Frances Mellows, 42, has taken over The Cake Lady, in Exeter Road, and will soon be renaming it 'Frantastically Fancy'.

She has been selling her baked cakes made from home for a decade and will now showcase her abilities in a town centre shop.

Frances will also be selling cake accessories and will hold baking demonstrations once her kitchen is passed by East Devon District Council's environmental health team.

She says the new business, which was officially opened by town crier Roger Bourgein on Friday (April 12), will be more 'retail orientated'.

Frances, who has never run a shop before, said she wants to establish herself as part of Exmouth's shopping district.

“It's scary and exciting at the same time but the response has been very positive so far,” said Frances.

Most Read

Your garden waste collections could soon become free, but must be fully funded warns council

Waste bins. Picture: Radar

Praise be! The Vicar of Dibley is a triumph for the Exmouth Players

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Almost 3,000 new voters could sway possible second referendum

Around 2,800 teenagers will have become eligible to vote in East Devon since the Brexit vote. Picture: Getty/Alxey Pnferov

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina area

Picture: Mark Atherton

East Devon MP column: Sir Hugo Swire says remainers are playing ‘political games’

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Your garden waste collections could soon become free, but must be fully funded warns council

Waste bins. Picture: Radar

Praise be! The Vicar of Dibley is a triumph for the Exmouth Players

Vicar of Dibley production at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Emma Crane of Exmouth Photo Services

Almost 3,000 new voters could sway possible second referendum

Around 2,800 teenagers will have become eligible to vote in East Devon since the Brexit vote. Picture: Getty/Alxey Pnferov

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina area

Picture: Mark Atherton

East Devon MP column: Sir Hugo Swire says remainers are playing ‘political games’

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon MP column: Sir Hugo Swire says remainers are playing ‘political games’

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Tolchards Devon League clubs to be told of MCC laws of cricket changes at meeting

Cricket

Cockles sign off another league campaign with win at Cleve

James Harris in action for the Cockles in the win at Cleve. Picture TIM RIDGEWAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists