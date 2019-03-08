Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Cake Lady - soon to become ‘Frantastically Fancy’ - has re-opened in Exeter Road under new management

A formerly-closed cake shop in Exmouth has re-opened under new ownership.

Frances Mellows, 42, has taken over The Cake Lady, in Exeter Road, and will soon be renaming it 'Frantastically Fancy'.

She has been selling her baked cakes made from home for a decade and will now showcase her abilities in a town centre shop.

Frances will also be selling cake accessories and will hold baking demonstrations once her kitchen is passed by East Devon District Council's environmental health team.

She says the new business, which was officially opened by town crier Roger Bourgein on Friday (April 12), will be more 'retail orientated'.

Frances, who has never run a shop before, said she wants to establish herself as part of Exmouth's shopping district.

“It's scary and exciting at the same time but the response has been very positive so far,” said Frances.