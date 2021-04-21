Published: 8:00 AM April 21, 2021

A Budleigh Salterton-based community interest company has been awarded the funding to run courses for adults with learning disabilities who are looking to grow the skills and confidence they need to get into work.

Launchpad plans to run two 12-week practical skills courses – making, packaging, marketing and selling a range of jams, chutneys and pickles - through the Spring and Summer, one starting in May and the other in September.

The courses have been made possible by a grant from the European Social Fund, awarded and administered by Petroc College.

Carole Brown, director of Launchpad, said, ‘Although the past twelve months have been difficult for all of us, it is safe to say that people with learning disabilities have been hit harder than most and face a tougher and longer journey to put behind them the impact of Covid-19 on their physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

“At Launchpad, we are passionate about enabling people with learning disabilities to achieve their potential, and the funding we have been awarded will give those attending the chance to develop the skills and confidence they require to access employment or further education.”

The courses are open to anyone with a learning disability or difficulties who would like to improve their employability skills and boost their confidence before starting to look for work or return to education.

In order to comply with Covid regulations, and to be able to give each attendee the support they require, numbers are limited to six per course.

Launchpad also runs a day service, enabling adults with learning disabilities to develop their skills in either catering or gardening, based at the health and wellbeing hub in Budleigh Salterton.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Launchpad helped the hub to provide meals which were delivered to residents in the town who were forced to shield from the virus at home.

For more information about the course and the day service, ring Launchpad on 07947 180173 or email admin@launchpadsw.org.