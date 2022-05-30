District council's Conservative group select new leader

The Conservative Group on East Devon District Council have voted in Councillor Philip Skinner as their new leader.



Born in Exmouth in 1960, Cllr Skinner was first elected in 1999, and has held many roles within the council, including Exmouth Champion, Rural Champion, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for the Economy.



Cllr Philip Skinner represents the Tale Vale Ward on the district council, including the parishes of Broadhembury, Payhembury, Plymtree and Talaton. He will work alongside the new Deputy Leader of the Conservative Group, Cllr Ben Ingham, who represents Woodbury and Lympstone.



Cllr Skinner said; “We will fight for fairness in matters of concern for residents and businesses across East Devon.

“Doubling the price of parking and closing public toilets whilst putting up council tax demonstrates that we need change at East Devon District Council.

“We need a council that once again cares about the communities it serves, listens to residents, works with businesses, and puts East Devon first.”