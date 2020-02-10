Advanced search

We're lovin' it - Brixington Blues 'over the moon' with new kits

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 February 2020

Brixington Blues players with their new kit courtesy of McDonalds. Picture: McDonalds

Brixington Blues players with their new kit courtesy of McDonalds. Picture: McDonalds

Archant

An Exmouth youth football club has been handed a boost with fast-food giant McDonald's providing their new kits.

Brixington Blues players with their new kit courtesy of McDonalds. Picture: McDonalds

Players from Brixington Blues under 14s team were presented with their new strips at the Exmouth McDonald's branch in Liverton Business Park.

The new kits will be used for the team's fixtures this year.

McDonald's franchisee David Sawyer, who has supported the club for the last three years, said: "It was great to see the team again and present them with their well-deserved kits.

"As a franchisee, I know the importance of supporting the community, and providing kits to a grassroots football team such as Brixington Blues is a great way to do that."

Jason Dean, club coach, said: "The payers are over the moon with their new kits and they have already been out to good use in their recent matches.

"This donation has made such a difference to the team, and we're so grateful to the McDonald's team for their help."

