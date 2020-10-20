Advanced search

New Jersey Boys performing socially-distanced gig in Topsham

PUBLISHED: 12:09 21 October 2020

New Jersey Boys. Picture: Gordon Bess

New Jersey Boys. Picture: Gordon Bess

Archant

Fans of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have a rare opportunity to catch up with Devon-based tribute New Jersey Boys later this month.

New Jersey Boys. Picture: Gordon BessNew Jersey Boys. Picture: Gordon Bess

On Saturday, October 24, the tribute act will be performing at Matthew’s Hall, in Topsham.

The show will be presented with strict observance of government regulations regarding social distancing.

The New Jersey Boys take their audience on a nostalgic journey through the career of The Four Seasons.

Featuring the voice of Einar Vestman and all-round entertainer Gary Gould, the choregraphed show is a mixture of vocal harmonies, solo spots and light comedy.

They will be on stage for two performances – one at 5pm and another at 7.30pm.

Ticket holders are required to be at the hall 30 minutes before the performance and social distancing regulations are to be observed at all times.

Tickets costing £16 are available from Matthews Hall Café, by emailing  info@topsham communityassociation.co.uk or by ringing 01392 411194.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town back in home action tonight!

Aaron denny, who scored the third Town goal in the 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS

Ford strikes as Exmouth Rovers win and stay top of the table

New Jersey Boys performing socially-distanced gig in Topsham

New Jersey Boys. Picture: Gordon Bess

Local point-to-point season begins this Saturday at Ottery

Point to point action

Honours even between Willow and Ash in Budleigh Triples League close encounter

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn