New Jersey Boys performing socially-distanced gig in Topsham

Fans of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have a rare opportunity to catch up with Devon-based tribute New Jersey Boys later this month.

On Saturday, October 24, the tribute act will be performing at Matthew’s Hall, in Topsham.

The show will be presented with strict observance of government regulations regarding social distancing.

The New Jersey Boys take their audience on a nostalgic journey through the career of The Four Seasons.

Featuring the voice of Einar Vestman and all-round entertainer Gary Gould, the choregraphed show is a mixture of vocal harmonies, solo spots and light comedy.

They will be on stage for two performances – one at 5pm and another at 7.30pm.

Ticket holders are required to be at the hall 30 minutes before the performance and social distancing regulations are to be observed at all times.

Tickets costing £16 are available from Matthews Hall Café, by emailing info@topsham communityassociation.co.uk or by ringing 01392 411194.