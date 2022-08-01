News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Could you give Sadie the home she needs?

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:04 PM August 1, 2022
Sadie, a cat needing her own space and a patient owner

Sadie, a cat needing her own space and a patient owner - Credit: Axhayes Cats Protection

A ‘patient and experienced owner’ is sought for a cat with an unpredictable nature, currently being looked after by Axhayes Cats Protection. 

Sadie, aged 10, has had trouble settling into new homes in the past, and will need time to adapt. 

Deputy manager at Axhayes, Jackie Phipp, said: “Once she gains trust and bonds with you she is a friendly cat who will cuddle close to you, but you will need to understand this doesn't always mean she wants hands-on attention.  

“Sadie likes interactions to be on her terms and can be feisty with very little warning. She doesn't want to live with other cats or dogs or children.  

“We think she would benefit from having her own space outside of, but annexed to the home (such as a summerhouse or garage area) initially. By settling Sadie this way she can get used to her new surroundings and then come into the main house when she is ready.” 

For further information visit the Axhayes Cats Protection website https://www.cats.org.uk/axhayes 

East Devon News

Don't Miss

exmouth seafront

12-year old saves two men from riptide on Exmouth beach

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Authorities hope to break the illegal tobacco trade across Devon.

Around £200,000 of illicit tobacco seized in Devon and Somerset raids

Paul Jones

person
Exmouth Community College Proms 2022

Gallery

Exmouth Community College pupils say goodbye in style with glitzy...

Dan Wilkins

person
exmouth

Have your say on the future of Exmouth Festival

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon