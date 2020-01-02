Advanced search

Wild Woodbury plants up new Devon Bank by village hall

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 January 2020

A team of volunteers from the Wild Woodbury project, braved the soaking wet weather recently, to plant up a new 'Devon Bank' next to the car park by Woodbury village hall.

The new hedgerow will boost bio-diversity and will help to retain water to slow the run-off during periods of extreme weather. The hedgerow used 30 plants comprising of Hawthorn, Dogwood, Dog Rose, Hazel, and Crab Apple.

Naturally, the enhanced aesthetic appearance, will make the car park look less urban too.

Wild Woodbury would like to pay thanks to the local parish council and Woodbury Wide Awake. Extra thanks go to the volunteers from Bicton College for their determined efforts in digging holes and planting up the bank in dreadful cold and wet weather.

Launched back in 2016, the Wild Woodbury project has ambitious targets to plant wild flower seeds in as many areas as possible and aims to raise awareness of the plight of wildlife in the area.

Read more at www.wild-woodbury.org

