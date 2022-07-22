New grant fund launches in East Devon to tackle loneliness

The Chatty bus scheme currently runs on 57 service to Exmouth. - Credit: One Voice Media.

A new grant fund has been launched by Devon County Council to tackle loneliness through public transport.

The connecting you community grants fund is open for applications from projects and charities across East Devon.

One of the schemes, is called chatty bus, which enables more conversations on buses and is currently running on the 57-bus route serving Exeter, Topsham, Exmouth and Brixington.

The grant is part of a Department for Transport funded project that Devon County Council successfully bid for £494,000 earlier this year.

The projects target over-55’s and young people aged 16 -24 who are most at risk of loneliness including people living in rural areas.

Cllr Andrea Davis, portfolio holder for transport, Devon County Council said, “We know that transport can often be a barrier to connecting with others, perhaps due to living in a rural area or simply through lack of confidence in using public transport.

"Loneliness or isolation can negatively impact people’s wellbeing and can affect all ages.

"The Connecting You initiative is inviting community organisations to apply for grants to provide transport solutions to enable people experiencing or at risk of loneliness to access opportunities.

“Loneliness is not always about being alone, sometimes people can experience it through having a set of circumstances that can make them feel isolated, for example having a disability or being a young carer. Transport can help solve this problem by connecting us to people, places, and experiences.”

Nina Parnell from Westbank said: “As a local charity we see the often-devastating impact of loneliness on individuals. A simple conversation can and does make all the difference to someone’s day.

" The Chatty Bus service will provide a brilliant opportunity for our volunteers to have a friendly chat with people on route and also to provide information to link them into community groups and services which can help to reduce loneliness and isolation.”

Devon’s pilot project involves a variety of support aimed at reducing loneliness in over-55’s and young people aged 16-24.

For full grant criteria and to apply visit https://www.traveldevon.info/accessibility/connecting-you