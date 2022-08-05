New garden at Budleigh Library

Members of the Budleigh Salterton friends group, "Elodie and her Dad and Budleigh mayor Mike Hillier and his wife. - Credit: Archant.

Budleigh Salterton Library has opened a new garden for people of the town to enjoy.

The garden was opened in an official ceremony on Thursday, (August, 4), with the Mayor, Mike Hillier attending alongside his wife joined by Devon County Councillor Christine Channon, Budleigh librarian Jane Cordy, and members of the Friends of Budleigh Salterton group, Tom and Angie Wright, Dyl Evans and Eve who donated the money to the library and helped build the garden.

Librarian Jane Cordy told the Journal: "We hope you'll all make use of this small but colourful outside space which is accessible through the rear of the Children's Library.

"Thank you all for coming to the official ceremony and we hope this garden is something everyone in the town can enjoy in the summer months, take a newspaper or a book out there to enjoy."

£300 was donated by Devon County Councillor Christine Channon, from her locality budget and some more money being donated by the Friends of Budleigh Salterton Library

The friends group had also recently donated some toys for the children's area and a new teepee, as well as some adult and children's books to restock the libraries shelves.

The area used to just be the fire escape, out to the back of the building with the bins, but its been spruced up with flowers and a seating area, and is now somewhere for anyone using he library to enjoy.

The gold ribbon was cut and residents Elodie and her Dad were the first "official" courtyard users heading out to read a book together.

Budleigh Salterton mayor Mike Hillier and Devon County Councillor, Christine Channon cut the ribbbon. - Credit: Archant.

The garden has a table for people to enjoy books in as well as some flowers and and greenhouse.

The idea was the brainchild of librarian Jane Cordy during the Covid-19 pandemic, to entice more people in to the library and still maintain social distancing so people aren't all crammed into the library.

Budleigh Salterton Library is open five days a week with a collection of books for adults and children, as well as audiobooks, large print books and a large collection of DVDs, and four public computers.