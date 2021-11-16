A new funeral directors has opened in Budleigh Salterton.

Otter Valley Funerals on Brook Road is the only independent family-owned funeral directors in Budleigh, and owner Simon Savage is a one-man band, ready to be called out 24/7 around East Devon.

He has been in the funeral industry for 25 years now, previously working for different independent and national companies including the Co-op (Palmers) in Budleigh, before running a funeral support company to help other independent funeral directors with their day-to-day needs. He has now opened his own funeral business.

The funeral industry has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions meant only six people were allowed to attend, meaning companies weren't able to offer the full package they normally would.

During the company's open day on Monday (November 15) he told the Journal: "Today is the official opening day of Ottery Valley Funerals, I am here between 10 and 4 for the local community, to want to pop in and see me for a coffee and a catch up."

Otter Valley Funerals - Credit: Archant

Simon hopes to work in the future with local independent businesses around Budleigh Salterton who can support the company. For example the local florist to source the flowers for the ceremony, to give it that local feel from start to finish.



